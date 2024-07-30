  1. Politics
Leader receives Yemen’s Ansarullah official

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the Spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday met with Mohammad Abdul Salam, who serves as spokesman of Ansarullah, and extended his greetings to Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. 

In the meeting, the Leader also hailed the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their support for the oppressed people of Gaza.  

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an inauguration ceremony held for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where dozens of foreign delegations and dignitaries were in attendance.

