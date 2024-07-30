Leader receives Yemen’s Ansarullah official

Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday met with Mohammad Abdul Salam, who serves as spokesman of Ansarullah, and extended his greetings to Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

In the meeting, the Leader also hailed the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their support for the oppressed people of Gaza.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an inauguration ceremony held for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where dozens of foreign delegations and dignitaries were in attendance.

