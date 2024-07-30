What did Pezeshkian say on foreign policy approach in parl.?

Here are his remarks about foreign policy during the ceremony:

"Improving and strengthening relations with neighbors is the priority of the foreign policy of his administration."

“My administration wants a strong region, a region where all neighboring countries can take joint steps for the economic development, progress and improvement of the life of the future generations.”

"Those countries that provide the Zionist regime with weapons to kill the innocent children in Gaza Strip cannot preach humanity to others."

“We want a world in which the oppressed Palestinian people are freed from occupation, oppression, captivity and genocide, and the dreams of no Palestinian child are buried under the rubble of their father's house.”

"Iran will respect the value of the friendly countries in the difficult times."

“We call on the Western countries to understand the realities and establish relations with Iran based on the mutual respect, and we are ready to talk to the governments that have not yet understood Iran's dignity and status in order to manage and ease the tension."

“I consider the normalization of Iran's economic and commercial relations with the world as the country’s inalienable right, and I will make my utmost effort for the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.”

President Pezeshkian reemphasized that his administration is ready to continue negotiations with the world's major powers in order to remove the anti-Iran sanctions, reminding the West and Washington that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful as it has been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian was held in the Iranian parliament on Tuesday afternoon with many foreign dignitaries in attendance.

In the inauguration ceremony held in the parliament, Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn-in before the parliament as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA