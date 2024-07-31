Iran, Iraq helped each other in tough times: Pezeshkian

During a meeting with Al-Sudani, who traveled to Tehran to attend the 14th presidential inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, Pezeshkian described Iran and Iraq's relations as deep-rooted, friendly, and long-standing.

He noted that developing relations with neighbors is a foreign policy priority of the Islamic Republic and the 14th government in Iran.

The Iranian President thanked Al-Sudani for his trip to Tehran to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony and emphasized the need to deepen and expand relations between neighbors and other regional countries to counter foreign interference in the region's issues.

Meanwhile, Al-Sudani once again congratulated the Iranian people on the election of Pezeshkian as their new president and wished the new Iranian president a success on behalf of himself, the government, and the people of Iraq.

He expressed hope that the Pezeshkian administration would follow its predecessor to boost relations between the two neighbors in all fields.

Referring to a planned visit by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Iraq, Shia al-Sudani invited Pezeshkian for an official visit to his country and hold meetings and talks between the officials of the two sides, to speed up the implementation of existing agreements and sign new ones on the issues that could have mutual benefits.

