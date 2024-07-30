14th Iranian gov. prioritizes bolstering ties with neighbors

"Strengthening engagement and relations with neighboring countries and the region is the priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its 14th government,' said Pezeshkian in a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who is in Tehran for the new Iranian president Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony in the parliament later on Tuesday in the parliament.

The Iranian President considered the development of the relations between the two countries as a win-win gain, not only for Tehran and Tbilisi but for the entire region, adding that Iran, like Georgia, is determined to employ the potential to expand bilateral ties in line with the well-being and development of the two nations.

The Georgian prime minister extended congratulations once again to Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's elections, saying that Tbilisi is committed to deepening and strengthening ties with Tehran.

"Iran plays an important and constructive role in the region and we are very happy that a friendly atmosphere prevails in the relations between the two countries," added Irakli Kobakhidze.

"We are happy that the relations between the two countries are advancing in various fields, and the people-to-people interactions and cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Georgia are also enhancing day by day," the Georgian premier added.

