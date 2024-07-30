Haniyeh appreciates Iran position in supporting Palestinians

Ismail Haniyeh met and held talks with Iran president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran before Pezeshkian inauguration ceremony.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran heading a delegation of Hamas high-ranking officials to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh discussed the latest political and field developments of the Gaza war, appreciating the Iranian president for his honorable position in supporting the Palestinian nation.

Pezeshkian, for his part, emphasized Iran's firm position in standing by the Palestinian people, wishing victory for the people of this country and the Palestinian Resistance movement in the fight against aggression.

Dozens of foreign officials are visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

