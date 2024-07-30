  1. Culture
Jul 30, 2024, 12:40 PM

President Pezeshkian:

Hegmataneh symbol of unity among Iranian ethnic groups

Hegmataneh symbol of unity among Iranian ethnic groups

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described Hegmataneh, an ancient hill inscribed on the World Heritage List last week, as a symbol of unity of various ethnic groups in Iran since ancient times.

Pezeshkian said in a message published on Tuesday that the inscription of Hegmataneh by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization once again reminded everyone of the splendor of the Iranian civilization.

He said the city of Hamedan, which has been built upon the ruins of Hegmataneh in western Iran, has been a cradle of science and religion from very ancient times up to the present day.

The president congratulated the Iranian people on the inscription of Hegmataneh as Iran’s 28th property on the World Heritage List and vowed that his newly-appointed administration would do its best to preserve Iran’s cultural heritage and expand the country’s tourism sector.

AMK/IRN85552715

News ID 218622

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News