Pezeshkian says tackling economic issues his gov. priority

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview with journalists on Sunday after he was endorsed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as the new president of Iran.

The new Iranian president stated that his government would focus on tackling economic issues and supporting domestic production to solve the people's financial and economic problems.

Pezeshkian stressed that his 14th government in Iran is committed to act in line with the guidelines set by the Leader in practice.

The first meeting of the 14th government's cabinet took place on the evening of Sunday with the participation of the new Iranian president and his first vice president Mohammad Reza Aref, whom he appointed earlier in the day.

During the meeting, the President emphasized that national unity and consensus are crucial for the country's success in overcoming its problems.

He stated that the government should form a cabinet representing national consensus, without focusing on factional categories.

Pezeshkian also emphasized that the cabinet should work towards achieving the goals and expectations set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

