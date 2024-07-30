Iran, Cuba to cooperate for ceasing genocide in Palestine

He made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who traveled to Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and stated that Cuba is a very important country to the leaders and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Aref referred to the crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza Strip and said that Iran and Cuba have always had a same view to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people.

“Today, we are facing the issue of violence and genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and we need more international cooperation between Iran and Cuba to counter these measures in line with reaching the ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip,” the vice president added.

The Cuban prime minister, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Cuba has always stood by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the the face of important international challenges and issues, Manuel Marrero Cruz said, adding that the two countries have always had political relations at the highest level and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been a strategic friend of Cuba in the international arena and the Middle East region.

