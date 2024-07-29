Nechirvan Barzani to visit Tehran

Local Iraqi Kurdish sources in the Kurdistan Region told Shafaq News Agency that Nechirvan Barzani will arrive in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 30, in the Iranian Parliament, with the participation of numerous heads of state and government. Following the ceremony, the new President will present his government to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.

The last time that the head of the Kurdistan Region visited Tehran was on May 5.

MNA