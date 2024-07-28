  1. Politics
In Pezeshkian's endorsement ceremony;

Interior min. gives overall report on Iran election processes

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian interior minister presented an overall report on the process of holding the presidential elections in Iran.

The Iranian Interior Minister, Ahmed Vahidi presented the report in the endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian kicked in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The 13th government and the Ministry of Interior were able to implement the election process based on the national election policies and the strategic lines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution including health, participation, competition, security, neutrality and trustworthiness, Vahidi said.

Snap presidential elections were held in two rounds within 35 days and with a large volume of measures, Vahidi said.

The political calamity, complete health, and  intense competition among the candidates were among the features of these competitions, 

25% increase in the turnout of the second round compared to the first round was another noteworthy point in this election, he said.

