Pezeshkian appoints Mohammad Reza Aref as Vice President

Mohammadreza Aref is a 73-year-old reformist politician who also served as the first vice president during Mohammad Khatami's administration, and was appointed as the first vice president of the 14th Iran government by order of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

He was also a member of the Iranian Parliament as the representative of the people of Tehran.

Currently, he is a member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution and a member of the Expediency Council.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new president.

At a ceremony broadcast live on state television on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei gave his official approval for Pezeshkian, who emerged victorious in the second round of the presidential vote on July 5.

