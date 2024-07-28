How mainstream media covered Pezeshkian endorsement ceremony

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday morning.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The ceremony started at 10:00 am local time at Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

Iranian high-ranking authorities, military officials, a group of the country's academics, families of martyrs, and the envoys of different states to Tehran attended the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

Mainstream media outlets also covered Pezeshkian's endorsement ceremony on Sunday morning.

In a ceremony broadcast live on state television, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave his approval for Pezeshkian, Reuters wrote.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Sunday formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as president, AP reported.

During an endorsement ceremony, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Pezeshkian to prioritize neighbors, African and Asian nations as well as countries that have “supported and helped” Iran in Tehran’s foreign relations policies, it added.

In a ceremony at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh on Sunday morning, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution endorsed Pezeshkian as the 9th president of the Islamic Republic, based on Article 110 of the Constitution, News.Az reported.

Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is set to be sworn in as the country's president before parliament on Tuesday after securing the Leader's endorsement and presidential powers on Sunday, The International News wrote.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

