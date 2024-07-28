Leader endorses Pezeshkian's presidential decree

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian kicked off on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The ceremony started at 10:00 am local time at Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

Iranian high-ranking authorities, military officials, a group of the country's academics, families of martyrs, and the envoys of different states to Tehran are attending the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

At the beginning of the meeting, the interior minister of President Raeisi's administration Ahmad Vahidi presented a report on the process of holding the snap elections to elect the new president of the Islamic Republic.

He also thanked the Iranian nation and the relevant bodies and officials for assisting in the successful holding of the presidential elections.

After Vahidi's remarks, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution granted the presidential decree to Masoud Pezeshkian, officially announcing him as the 9th President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This is a developing story...

