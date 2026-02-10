Bahman 22 Rally manifestation of Iranian nation’s resistance

Emphasizing the significance of massive participation of people on Bahman 22 Rally, he stated that massive turnout of people has shown the power, dignity, unit and amity of noble nation of Islamic Iran to the world and will frustrate enemies of the country.

The path chosen by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is the continuation of the same path followed up by late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), he said, adding that resistance of the noble nation of Islamic Iran against the United States and Zionist regime is a source of dignity and national honor for the country.

Amoli Larijani called Bahman 22 (Feb. 10) Rally as “manifestation of the nation's resistance" and "the greatest weapon against enemies" and called on people to participate in the rally massively and gave a crushing response to the enemies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chairman of the Expediency Council lashed out at the double-standard behavior of the western governments towards Gaza, calling the Israeli regime’s crimes against innocent people of Gaza ‘unprecedented in human history’.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani pointed to the humiliation of the nation during Pahlavi regime, noting, “Despite all pressures, scientific growth in universities and progress of students accelerated after the Islamic Revolution.”

