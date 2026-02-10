  1. Sports
Bam Khatoon becomes Iranian women's football champion

Bam TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Bam Khatoon football club has won the title of the 18th edition of the Iranian premier women's football league.

The Bam-based team won the title with 52 points in the 10-team league.

Khatoon defeated Sepahan to win the title 2-1.

This was the team's fourth title out of the 18 titles.

