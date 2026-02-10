Bam Khatoon becomes Iranian women's football champion

The Bam-based team won the title with 52 points in the 10-team league.
Khatoon defeated Sepahan to win the title 2-1.
This was the team's fourth title out of the 18 titles.
MNA/IRN86074895
