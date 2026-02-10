Trump to repeal EPA’s climate threat finding

According to The Wall Street Journal, as quoted by Anadolu Agency, the Trump administration's action would overturn the 2009 “endangerment finding,” which concluded that greenhouse gases pose a threat to public health and welfare. The determination has underpinned Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules limiting emissions from vehicles, power plants and large industrial facilities under the Clean Air Act.

Administration officials told the WSJ that a final rule, expected later this week, would eliminate requirements for automakers and other industries to measure, report and comply with federal greenhouse gas standards for motor vehicles, along with related compliance and reporting programs.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the move would represent “the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States,” according to the report.

Officials said the repeal would not immediately affect regulations on power plants and other stationary sources, but could pave the way for future rollbacks.

President Donald Trump has long argued that climate regulations place unnecessary burdens on industry and drive up energy costs. The administration said rescinding the finding would cut more than $1 trillion in regulatory costs, though it did not provide details on how the estimate was calculated, the WSJ reported.

Environmental groups said they would challenge the move in court, potentially delaying its impact for years. Democratic attorneys general from states including California, New York and Massachusetts have warned that repealing the finding would violate Supreme Court precedent and the scientific consensus on climate change.

The WSJ also reported that the rollback could create uncertainty for businesses, as states may move to impose their own emissions rules in the absence of a federal standard.

MNA