Oil industry plays key role in countering external pressure

In a message issued for the anniversary, Mohsen Paknejad said the revolution’s victory reflected the path chosen by a nation seeking independence, dignity and national sovereignty, SHANA reported.

He described the oil industry as a pillar of the national economy and a strategic component of the country’s power, noting that committed and skilled workers have relied on domestic expertise to ensure stable production, energy security and uninterrupted public services even under difficult conditions.

Paknejad said those achievements, made amid complex regional and international circumstances, demonstrate national capability at a time when Iran faces mounting pressure, targeted threats and what he called hostile policies by some Western powers, particularly the United States and Israel.

He said safeguarding national interests, adhering to the ideals of the revolution and maintaining economic strength have taken on added importance under such conditions.

Referring to upcoming anniversary events, Paknejad said the occasion provides another opportunity to reinforce national unity through broad public participation, adding that solidarity can undermine adversaries’ efforts and strengthen Iran’s message of independence to the world.

He congratulated oil industry employees on the anniversary and expressed hope that, by maintaining cohesion, strengthening domestic capacity and maximizing human capital, the sector would continue to play a leading role in countering external pressure while helping enhance the country’s economic resilience and advance national goals.

