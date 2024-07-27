  1. Politics
Pezeshkian thanks Bahraini King for congratulatory message

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has sent a message to the King of Bahrain for his congratulatory message on his victory in recent Iran's presidential elections in Iran.

"His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, received a cable of thanks from the newly elected President of Iran, His Excellency Masoud Pezeshkian, in response to the King's congratulatory message," the BNA, the official news agency of Bahrain said in a news item on Saturday. 

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was one of dozens of heads of state in the world that felicitated the Iranian president-elect upon his election win in a runoff on July 5th.

He won the snap election that was held 50 days after former president Ebrahim Raeisi was martyred in a copter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

