Any enemy mistake to draw unprecedented response

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks on Tuesday during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he and several senior army commanders met with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Hatami said the visit coincided with the Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies (anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution), noting that the military delegation visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both to mark the occasion and to express appreciation for the work being carried out jointly in the fields of defense and diplomacy.

He emphasized that the defense arena and the diplomatic arena in Iran today constitute a joint field focused on safeguarding Iran’s independence, territorial integrity, public welfare, and regional peace and security.

He said the Army fulfills this mission with its full capabilities, while the Foreign Ministry carries out the same mission through diplomacy.

Hatami stressed that defense and diplomacy are not merely complementary but represent one unified effort in confronting a hostile enemy who seeks to undermine the interests of the Iranian nation. He expressed hope that full coordination would ensure comprehensive protection of Iran’s rights.

Reaffirming military readiness, the Army chief stated that the Iranian Army remains fully prepared and understands that the enemy only comprehends the language of power—a reality he said was demonstrated during the 12-day war.

The Iranian Army chief added that Iran is now at a higher level of defensive readiness and warned that any miscalculation by the enemy would result in a response they have neither seen nor experienced before.

