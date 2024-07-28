Endorsement ceremony of 14th term of Iran’s presidency

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The endorsement ceremony and granting the mandate of the 14th term of the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held in Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Sunday July 28.

In the endorsement ceremony, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Masoud Pezeshkian as the 9th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian high-ranking authorities, military officials, a group of the country's academics, families of martyrs, and the envoys of different states to Tehran attended the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

