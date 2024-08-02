  1. Politics
Senior cleric hails key role of late President Raeisi admin.

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Tehran’s provisional Friday Prayers leader hailed the key role of the cabinet members in the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi in handing over the affairs to the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari expressed his special thanks to the former First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber who managed to run the affairs of the previous administration expertly.

Tehran’s interim Friday prayers leader pointed out that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei outlined some characteristics of the administration of the late President Raeisi such as efficiency, hope, optimism, respect to the people, priority to solve people's problems, belief in domestic capabilities, etc. and advised the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian to follow the characteristics of the previous administration.

The hojatoleslam then commemorated the names and memories of the martyrs of the Resistance Front inducing Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Fuad Shukr and Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

