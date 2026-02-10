  1. Sports
Feb 10, 2026, 9:43 PM

Tractor beaten by Al Sadd at AFC Champions League Elite

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iran's Tractor football team lost to Qatari Al Sadd at AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.

The match ended with a 0-2 for the Qatari side at their Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Rafa Mujica scored for Al Sadd at 61 minute followed by a second goal by Roberto Firmino at 89th minute.

