Weather-related death toll rises to 5 in S Africa's Cap prov.

The district municipality said in a statement that the fatalities followed "recent severe and inclement weather conditions," which have included lightning strikes and storm-related structural damage.

The municipality had earlier confirmed two deaths linked to the extreme weather and said more than 260 households had been impacted.

Three people, including a seven-year-old child, were killed after being struck by lightning, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The municipality's Executive Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana expressed condolences to the affected families, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of five lives across our district as a result of the recent severe weather conditions."

Approximately 160 families have been left homeless due to weather-related structural damage, according to the municipality, although "this figure remains subject to verification as assessments continue, particularly in remote rural areas."

The municipality said it continues to work with local authorities and sector partners to coordinate relief interventions and ensure that affected communities receive the necessary support as response efforts continue.

The municipality also issued a level-6 extreme weather warning on Monday afternoon for severe thunderstorms, urging residents to take weather advisories seriously and prioritize safety.

"We urge residents to continue taking severe weather warnings seriously and to prioritize safety at all times," Ngqondwana added.

MA/PR