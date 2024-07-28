Swiss president congrats Iran president-elect Pezeshkian

Congratulating Pezeshkian on winning the presidential election in Iran, Amherd wished success for the new government and prosperity for the Iranian people.

She expressed hope for strengthened bilateral relations based on mutual understanding and trust, benefiting both countries and contributing to a safer and more stable world.

The Swiss president also emphasized the importance of commitment to international law, humanitarianism, and universal principles in striving for a peaceful and prosperous world in the face of global challenges.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to endorse the decree of Masoud Pezeshkian as the next President of Iran on July 28.

The official inauguration ceremony for President Pezeshkian is set to take place in the Iranian Parliament, and he will be sworn in as the 14th president of the Islamic Republic on July 30.

The runoff on July 5 followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

