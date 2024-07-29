Hamas chief to visit Iran

A news source in Hamas Political Bureau added that Haniyeh will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Lebanese-based news network pointed out that Haniyeh will head to Tehran on Monday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation.

More than 70 foreign delegations, including presidents, vice-presidents. prime ministers, parliament speakers from different countries as well as 600 domestic and international journalists will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian which will be held at the country’s parliament on Tuesday July 30.

MNA