Jul 29, 2024

Hamas chief to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh will visit Iran to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

A news source in Hamas Political Bureau added that Haniyeh will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Lebanese-based news network pointed out that Haniyeh will head to Tehran on Monday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation.

More than 70 foreign delegations, including presidents, vice-presidents. prime ministers, parliament speakers from different countries as well as 600 domestic and international journalists will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian which will be held at the country’s parliament on Tuesday July 30.

