Zionist regime airstrike on Gaza school martyrs 30

At least 30 people, including children, have been killed and many wounded after an Israeli air attack hit a school housing injured and displaced Palestinians in Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza on Saturday.

The health ministry in Gaza said in a statement that "We are receiving updates on the previously reported Israeli attack on a field hospital in Khadija School in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah...."

The Gaza health authorities further said that children were among the martyred in the school.

The Gaza authorities also said that "At least 36 people have been killed across Gaza this morning as Israel ramps up its attacks on the besieged enclave."

Israel's war on Gaza, now in its 295th day, has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,403 others, with 10,000+ estimated to be buried under the debris.

In the meantime, media reported on Saturday that the Israeli occupying regime's army ordered Khan Younis residents to evacuate and head towards al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, an area designated as a 'safe zone' but frequently attacked.

The UN’s humanitarian aid agency said on Saturday that hundreds of Palestinians remain trapped in eastern Khan Younis “amid intense hostilities” and rescue teams are “unable to reach them due to the denial of access by the Israeli military.”

