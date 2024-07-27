Iran deplores Israeli strike on Khadija school in Gaza

In a statement, Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry deplored the Zionist regime for the deadly attack.

"While the prime minister of the child-killing Zionist regime was repeatedly applauded and cheered in the US Congress and demands more weapons, the regime's fighter jets were targeting schools and camps housing defenseless refugees in Gaza," the Iranian spokesman said in a post on his X account.

Kan'ani said that "the massacre at Khadija School was the latest result of the unconditional support of the American government to the Zionist regime and repeated applause for the criminal prime minister of the regime in the US Congress."

"The continuation of the war against Gaza and killing and injuring dozens and hundreds of Palestinians each day is a war and a crime against all humanity and crosses all red lines" he also said, adding that "supporting these crimes is a violation of all international laws and humanitarian principles."

Gaza's Health Ministry and the Government Media Office in the besieged enclave said on Saturday that the attack on Khadija school west of Deir al-Balah also wounded more than 100 people.

Ambulances rushed the wounded to al-Aqsa Hospital in the city, while some of the injured arrived on foot, with their clothes stained with blood.

Israel launched the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 39,258 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 90,500 others.

KI/6178224