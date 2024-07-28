Ireland, Iraq, Arab League slam Israel attack on Gaza school

Israeli forces attacked a school that was being used as a field hospital and a shelter in central Deir el-Balah, killing at least 30 people, including 15 children.

Reacting to the Israeli crime, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris condemned the bombing, saying it was a “further demonstration of brutal, unconscionable violence”. Al Jazeera quoted him as citing that targeting an area populated with displaced families is “inhumane and despicable”.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also denounced the attack and called for global action, saying that “this massacre is a continuation of the hostile acts and crimes committed by the Zionist entity against defenseless civilians”.

The Arab League, meanwhile, criticized the international community’s silence on the Israeli military’s “heinous massacre” and called on the UN Security Council to pressure Israel to end the “genocide”.

