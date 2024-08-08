  1. World
Death toll in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis climbs to 18

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – The number of victims of Israeli strikes in various areas of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip has climbed to 18.

 The Gaza Civil Defense reported that tens of Palestinians were killed in a series of bombardments carried out by occupying forces in the past hours.

According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, Israeli troops were delivering strikes on the areas where tents sheltering displaced individuals are located.

It noted that many were burned alive in the attacks.

Ten months into the war, the Israeli regime finds itself increasingly mired in both domestic and foreign crises, achieving little beyond massacre, destruction, starvation, and violations of international law.

