Iran beat Taipei at 2024 Asian U20 Volleyball Championship

Iran started the campaign on Sunday with a 3-0 win over China, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian team are scheduled to meet Qatar in Pool B on Thursday.

Iran are the most decorated team in the competitor, winning the gold seven times.

The 2024 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is be the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

Pool A consists of hosts Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Australia.

Pool C consists of India, Japan, Bangladesh and Kuwait and South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Kazakhstan are in Pool D.

The tournament takes place in Surabaya, Indonesia from July 23 to 30.

The topflight championship serves as the Asia’s qualification tournament for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship.

