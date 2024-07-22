Iran to play China in Asian U20 Volleyball Championship

The Iranian U20 volleyaball team are also scheduled to meet Chinese Taipei and Qatar in Pool B in following days.

Iran are the most decorated team in the competitor, winning the gold seven times.

The 2024 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship will be the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

Pool A consists of hosts Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Australia.

Iran are in Pool B along with China, Chinese Taipei and Qatar.

Pool C consists of India, Japan, Bangladesh and Kuwait and South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Kazakhstan are in Pool D.

The tournament will take place in Surabaya, Indonesia from July 23 to 30.

MNA