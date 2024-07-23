Iran urges forming BRICS states national wealth joint fund

Hossein Eyvazlou, a member of the Executive Board of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI), proposed to set up a joint fund for the national wealth of BRICS member states during the meeting of the “BRICS International Futurological Forum, Smart Civilization” that was held alongside the BRICS Summit from July 10 to 11 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Eyvazlou stressed that this approach would allow the BRICS member countries to bring together their resources and expertise and create a powerful financial base to undertake extensive projects.

He also underlined that the initiative would promote economic stability and diversification, reducing the collective vulnerability to global economic fluctuations.

The Iranian official also highlighted that it would ultimately enhance their geopolitical influence, enabling them to play a more significant role in shaping the global economic landscape.

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

