Russia, Iran set to sign 'historic' comprehensive partnership

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said in an interview with TASS, "During quite productive consultations between experts from legal and regional departments of the two countries' foreign ministries held in Moscow on June 21, the text was finalized. According to their results, it was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction shortly. We hope that very soon we will witness this truly historic event".

"Editing such a serious document, meant to elevate the status of Russian-Iranian ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, has taken almost two and a half years and today it can be considered complete," Rudenko notes.

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Tehran was ready to sign the comprehensive cooperation agreement with Moscow at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

SD/