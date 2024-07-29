BRICS states account for 35% of global GDP

"Few people promote such figures, though we try to announce them, but in reality, BRICS countries account for 35% of global GDP now, while G7 states [account for] 30%," Alexander Pankin said, adding that "the outpacing share unseen 30-40 years has already been reached."

The share of trade inside countries of the South is larger than that of trade between countries of the South and the North, which "also disapproves the customary idea that the main trade partners are developing countries and Western counteragents," the diplomat also said, TASS reported.

"This is why we have set a course for global diversification of international cooperation with all regions of the South, with Asia, with Africa, with Latin America. And those are quite specific cooperation vectors. This concerns building supply chains, production chains, household chains, transport chains that would be minimally affected by Western countries, institutions and their agents," he noted.

