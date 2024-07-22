Turkiye needs to apply for BRICS membership promptly

"Turkiye should, as soon as possible, file an application to join BRICS. The world's foreign trade system should free itself from the hegemony of the Atlantic through BRICS," Hakan Topkurulu, told Sputnik.



In June, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said that Turkiye intended to join BRICS.

Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the organization this year.

Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

