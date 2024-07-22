  1. Economy
Jul 22, 2024, 4:21 PM

Turkiye needs to apply for BRICS membership promptly

Turkiye needs to apply for BRICS membership promptly

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) –  Turkiye needs to apply for the membership in BRICS as soon as possible to free itself from the "hegemony of the Atlantic," the deputy leader of Turkiye's Patriotic Party (Vatan).

"Turkiye should, as soon as possible, file an application to join BRICS. The world's foreign trade system should free itself from the hegemony of the Atlantic through BRICS," Hakan Topkurulu, told Sputnik.

In June, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said that Turkiye intended to join BRICS.

Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the organization this year.

Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

MNA/PR

News ID 218208
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News