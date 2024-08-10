Closing ceremony of 1st BRICS Simulation Conf. held

The conference was also attended by Head of Institute for Political and International Studies of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikh al-Eslami and ambassadors of BRICS member states.

This simulation provides an extraordinary opportunity for students to engage in complicated topics and do the same things they do in BRICS, Sheikh al-Esmali said.

The knowledge and skills obtained through this simulation can help future leaders, he said, adding this simulation can be a great opportunity for students and public opinion and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Iran’s Minister of Economy Ehsan Khandouzi was the next speaker who said that Iran registered the maximum amount of foreign investment in the past 16 years.

He put the volume of goods transit via Iran last year (ended March 20, 2024) at about 18.5 million tons, saying that this means that the country has taken the corridors and transit advantages optimally.

MA/6191674