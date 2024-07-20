Israeli airstrikes hit Yemeni oil depot in al-Hudaydah

Unnamed sources cited by the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya outlet said the strike in the al-Hudaydah in western Yemen was carried out by the Israeli military.

Reports in Yemen say the strike targeted a fuel depot at the port of al-Hudaydah.

The aggression by the Zionist regime came a day after the Yemeni army targeted the regime's capital Tel Aviv with drone, killing at least one and injuring 10.

Meanwhile, Yemen heath ministry has said that the Israeli attack on Hudaydah port left a number of casualties, Press TV reported.

Yemen media said that Israeli attacks targeted oil refining facilities at Hudaydah Port.

Footage shows an oil depot in Hudaydah after it was bombed by Israeli regime's warplanes:

Twelve Israeli warplanes, including the advanced F35 jets, took part in the aerial attack.

Al-Masirah TV has said that the air strikes on the port have led to an unspecified number of deaths and injuries.

The TV said that the strikes specifically targeted the electricity station and the fuel tanks, leading to power outages throughout the governorate of Hudaydah.

This item is being updated...