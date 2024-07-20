Russia seeks to equip Yemen with anti-ship missiles: Report

The American Wall Street Journal newspaper quoting the US intelligence agencies claimed that Russia may arm Yemen with advanced anti-ship missiles in retaliation for the Biden administration’s support for Ukrainian strikes on Russia with US weapons.

Earlier on this day, a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel was hit by Yemeni missiles in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, forcing it to return to its last port of call to assess the damage.

The Yemeni army launched ballistic missiles and drones towards the ship, their military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

The vessel was hit 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden on two separate occasions by two missiles on its port side, with the extent of the damage to be established, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

