Yemen fired over 200 drones, missiles toward Israel: Report

The Zionist newspaper Yedioth Aharonot revealed Friday night that the Zionist regime’s army estimated Yemeni Armed Forces have fired around 200 drones and missiles towards the occupied territories since the onset of the war on the Gaza Strip.

Yedioth Aharonot reported that the Israeli regime’s estimate shows that the drone that targeted Tel Aviv traveled 2,000 kilometers in different directions in order to mislead the regime’s radars.

On Friday morning, the Yemeni Armed Forces attacked the occupied city of Tel Aviv with a new combat drone named “Jaffa”, killing one Zionist and injuring several others.

After penetrating Tel Aviv’s airspace, the stealth drone targeted a building near the US embassy in that area.

Several Israeli media outlets described the dimensions of this drone as large and announced that it approached Tel Aviv from the seaside at a low altitude and was able to pass through all defense systems and hit a building in Tel Aviv.

“Jaffa” is the original Arabic name for Tel Aviv before the Zionist occupation in 1948.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli regime’s army reported for the first time in March a cruise missile fired from Yemen entered Israeli airspace and exploded in an open area in northern Eilat port city in southern occupied territories.

