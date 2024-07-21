Israeli raid won’t deter Yemen from supporting Palestine

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad passed the remarks in separate statements on Saturday, hours after Israeli warplanes targeted civilian facilities in the western Yemeni province of al-Hudaydah, killing three people and wounding more than 80 others.

Hamas described the airstrikes as “Zionist recklessness and dangerous escalation.”

The group, however, considered the aggression to only be “a desperate attempt to dissuade” Resistance forces in Yemen and elsewhere from “fulfilling their sacred duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The Islamic Jihad also said it was “confident that the Zionist barbarism will not discourage the brotherly Yemeni people from continuing their support and backing of our people and our cause.”

The remarks echoed those made by the Yemeni forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree in the aftermath of the Israeli airstrikes, in which he said that the aggression “will not stop their support operations for our brothers in Gaza, regardless of the consequences and results.”

Both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, meanwhile, strongly condemned the regime’s backers, most importantly the United States, for their unfaltering political and military support for the regime that had emboldened it to stage such acts of deadly aggression against the people of the region.

AMK/PressTV