Yemeni army hits cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

The Yemeni army launched ballistic missiles and drones towards the ship, their military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech, Insurence Journal reported.

The vessel was hit 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden on two separate occasions by two missiles on its port side, with the extent of the damage to be established, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The ship was deemed seaworthy, and all crew were reported safe, but it will return to the last port of call, UKMTO added.

“The ship was transiting northeast along the Gulf of Aden when a merchant vessel in the vicinity observed ‘light and blast’ where the ship was located,” British security firm Ambrey said.

The ship appeared to perform evasive maneuvers immediately and switch off her automatic identification system approximately an hour later, Ambrey said.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end.

The US and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

