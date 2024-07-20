Iran strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Yemen

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on the Al-Hudaydah port city in Yemen earlier in the day.

"Hudaydah attack revealed aggressive nature of child-killing regime of Israel," said Kan'ani.

He warned about the risk of escalation of tension and the spread of war in the region as a result of the dangerous adventurist moves by the Zionists.

The Iranian spokesman considered the continuous killing and all-out siege of the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip as the root cause of the current tensions in the region, stressing that peace will not be restored to the region as long as the Zionist regime's aggression continues in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip.

He held the Zionist regime and its backers, including the US government, directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continuation of crimes in Gaza, as well as adventurous attacks on Yemen.

The spokesman further asked God for forgiveness to the martyrs of today's attack on the Yemeni port city, patience for their families, and speedy recovery for the injured.

Yemen Health Ministry said that 80 people were injured after twelve Israeli warplanes, including the advanced F35 jets conducted an aerial attack on an oil depot and electricity facilities in Al Hudaydah.

The Israeli regime's military claimed responsibility for the aggression, saying that it was named “Operation Long Arm.” Images and video showed massive flames and smoke rising from the port.

The aggression by the Zionist regime came a day after the Yemeni army targeted the regime's capital Tel Aviv with a drone, killing at least one and injuring 10.

Yemenis have vowed that their operations against the Zionist regime are in support of the Palestinians amid the regime's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes Yemen Army Spokesperson Yahya Saree said earlier tonight that, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with Israeli regime until its stops onslaught on Gaza Strip."

