Massive explosion reported in occupied Eilat

Zionist media sources reported that alarm sirens sounded after a loud explosion was heard in Eilat.

No details regarding the possible damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred just hours after the Israeli regime attacked Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port.

Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.

The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.

After the Israeli attack on Yemeni soil, the spokesperson of the Arab country's Army Yahya Saree said that Yemeni armed forces would not hesitate to retaliate the Israeli strikes on Hudaydah Port.

Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes against an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudayada city on Saturday, Saree said that, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on Gaza Strip."

