IRGC says ready to defend Iran's security: Statement

The IRGC released a statement on Sunday, commemorating the anniversary of the 2009 nationwide pro-establishment rallies on the ninth of the Persian calendar month of Dey, which falls on December 30.

It described Dey 9 epic as a "glorious and fate-determining event" that bewildered "the evil and criminal network of American and Zionist seditionists".

On December 30, 2009, millions of Iranians rallied in the capital Tehran and other cities to put an end to months of post-election riots and renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment.

The foreign-backed unrest was orchestrated by Mehdi Karroubi and Mir Hossein Musavi, two of the candidates who had lost the presidential election, claiming that the results had been rigged.

In its statement, the IRGC said Dey 9 epic delivered a "firm, decisive and final" response to sedition ensuing the presidential election in June 2009.

The sedition had brought together anti-Iran elements and ill-wishers to perpetrate a conspiracy, which was supported by the Americans, the Zionists, and their European and regional allies, based on the false claim of election fraud, it added.

The IRGC also noted that the elite military force and the Basij volunteers stand ready to defend Iran's national security and peace and confront the plots hatched by the enemy to spark chaos, insecurity, and sedition in the country.

"Undoubtedly, the Iranian nation will remember the historical epic... at critical junctures like today, and it will overcome the challenges and problems arising from the enemy's think tanks in the form of threats, sanctions, and economic warfare," it emphasized.

