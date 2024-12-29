Azeri pres. demands Russia admits guilt after plan crash

Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday that a passenger plane that crashed and killed 38 last week had been damaged by shooting that came from the ground whilst the plane was in Russian airspace, Euronews reported.

Aliyev said on state television that Baku demands Moscow's "acknowledgement of guilt, punishment of the guilty and payment of compensation."

Azerbaijani government sources confirmed to media that an initial investigation revealed a Russian surface-to-air missile was fired at the plane on Wednesday as it flew over Chechnya.

MNA