According to the decision, Russian Federation citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in the Russian Federation who enter the Republic of Azerbaijan without visa requirements cannot stay in the country for more than 90 days within one calendar year, Azeri-based Report news agency.

The temporary stay of Russian citizens in the Republic of Azerbaijan was reduced from 180 days to 90 days.

The decision comes into effect on January 1, 2025, the report added.

MA/PR