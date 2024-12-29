RIA Novosti reported on Sunday that Russia intends to reconnect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to the national power grid when circumstances permit. The report which was cited by Al Mayadeen, added that the announcement was made by Sergei Kiriyenko, Russia's first deputy chief of staff in the presidential executive office, during his visit to Energodar and the ZNPP.

Kiriyenko expressed optimism about the plant’s role in enhancing Russia's energy system, stating, "The Zaporozhye NPP will be reconnected to the energy system of our country as soon as the situation allows and will make a significant contribution to achieving energy sustainability in Russia."

While at the site, Kiriyenko met with officials to assess the plant’s progress and discuss strategic goals for 2025. He stressed the importance of preparing all six nuclear reactors for rapid activation, reflecting the ZNPP's potential as a vital energy resource.

MNA