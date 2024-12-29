Farzan Ahmadi becomes Best Asian Schoolboy Boxer in 2024

The Asian Boxing Confederation’s previous project, the Best of the Asians is back in the business and the awarded boxers and officials are revealed after the selection process.

The Asian Boxing Confederation hosted its championships for both genders and all of the age groups in 2024: elite, U22, youth, junior, schoolboys and schoolgirls. The competitions were held in Astana (Kazakhstan), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) and Chiang Mai (Thailand) with great successes. Based on the results of the Asian Boxing Championships, the winners in all categories have been selected today.

The first Best of the Asians awards for the 2012 winners were presented during the 2013 ASBC Asian Confederation Youth Boxing Championships in Subic Bay, Philippines. Since then the Best of the Asians project was a success of the Asian Boxing Confederation between 2012 and 2018. The management of the Asian Boxing Confederation decided to renew the project after six years of break to celebrate Asia’s bests in seventeen categories.

The list of the winners in the Best of the Asians 2024:

The Best Asian Elite Woman Boxer in 2024 – Chuthamat Raksat, Thailand

The Best Asian Elite Man Boxer in 2024 – Sagyndyk Togambay, Kazakhstan

The Best Asian U22 Woman Boxer in 2024 – Feruza Kazakova, Uzbekistan

The Best Asian U22 Man Boxer in 2024 – Temirlan Mukatayev, Kazakhstan

The Best Asian Youth Woman Boxer in 2024 – Abudureyimu Alimire, China

The Best Asian Youth Man Boxer in 2024 – Torekhan Sabyrkhan, Kazakhstan

The Best Asian Junior Woman Boxer in 2024 – Maftuna Yangiyeva, Uzbekistan

The Best Asian Junior Man Boxer in 2024 – Akhmadi Arvaz, Kyrgyzstan

The Best Asian Schoolgirl Boxer in 2024 – Deepali Thapa, India

The Best Asian Schoolboy Boxer in 2024 – Farzan Ahmadi Afzadi, Iran

The Best Asian Referee in 2024 – Mr. Ishanguly Meretnyyazov, Turkmenistan

The Best Asian Judge in 2024 – Mr. Mekhroj Umarov, Tajikistan

The Best Asian Coach in 2024 (Elite men team) – Mr. Tulkin Kilichev, Uzbekistan

The Best Asian Coach in 2024 (Elite women team) – Mr. Raul Angel Fernandez Liranza, China (Cuba)

The Asian Discovery of the Year 2024 – Akmal Ubaidov, Tajikistan

The Best Technical Delegate in 2024 – Mrs. Liang Yuan, China

The Best Asian National Federation in 2024 – Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

