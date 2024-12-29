Iran to send 19 Greco-Roman wrestlers to Zagreb

The first Ranking Series will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from Feb. 5 to 9.

The World Ranking Series events are the main International Tournaments supervised by United World Wrestling (UWW). These events are fully integrated into the Ranking System. These events provide points to each athlete in order to establish the World Ranking at the end of the year.

The four World Ranking Series events are organized every year (except the Olympic year where only two World Ranking Series are organized).

According to Tehran Times, Iran’s Greco-Roman team members are:

55kg: Armin Shamsipour, Mehdi Ahadi

60kg: Puya Naserpour

63kg: Erfan Jarkani, Mohammadmehdi Keshtkar

67kg: Ahmadreza Mohsennejad, Mohammadreza Gholami

72kg: Mohammadreza Geraei, Danial Sohrabi, Iman Mohammadi

77kg: Ali Oskou, Alireza Abdevali, Amin Kavianinejad, Amir Abdi

82kg: Gholamreza Farrokhi

87kg: Naser Alizadeh

97kg: Shayan Habib Zare, Hamidreza Badkan

130kg: Aliakbar Yousefi

The team is headed by Hassan Rangraz in the tournament.