Hamas rejects Israeli media report on Haniyeh assassination

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas rejected the false claims of the Zionist enemy about the way that they assassinated martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Issuing a statement, Hamas said that it completely rejects all the lies of the Zionist regime that were published today, especially what it claimed were the details of the assassination operation of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas emphasized that the joint investigation between its security institutions and the security apparatus of Iran has shown that the terror operation was carried out with a guided missile weighing 7.5 kg of explosives. This missile directly targeted the cell phone of martyr Haniyeh.

The claims made by the Zionist regime are only a desperate attempt to divert public opinion from this multi-layered crime, which has been committed by clearly violating the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and targeting one of the country's official headquarters, it added.

Israeli regime's Channel 12 announced that the Zionist regime's military surveillance has given permission to release new information about the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

According to the investigation claimed by Israel's Channel 12, Haniyeh was observed several times at the same place of assassination in Tehran.

According to this alleged investigation, the Mossad assassinated Haniyeh using a bomb placed in his room.

It claimed that the bomb was placed in Haniyeh's room before the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president.

On the night of Haniyeh's assassination, the ventilation system in his room malfunctioned, which could have led to the cancellation of the operation, but the Iranians repaired it, it further claimed.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

